FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 10th January 2024

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC vs Makerere University FC

Kawempe Playground

Kickoff: 4PM

Kawempe Muslim will be hoping to extend their brilliant start to the season as they face Makerere University this Wednesday.

The Valley Warriors are top of the table on 13 points from five games and have won their previous two games (against Kampala Queens and Wakiso Hill SC) since the League resumed last week.

The target therefore on Wednesday will be to win their game in hand and stretch their lead at the top.

Assistant coach Moses Nkata believes his charges are ready for the task ahead and expects maximum points.

“I beleive we have prepared well and the girls are ready to give their best so that we pick all three points.” He said.

Kawempe will be boosted with the return of skipper Phiona Nabulime who missed the 5-0 win over Wakiso Hill WFC.

On the other hand, Makerere University come into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to She Maroons FC, which was their first loss.