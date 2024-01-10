Overview: All teams in the Ntare Lions League season XV are looking forward to the season’s finale set to be played at Ntare School Rebero in Kigali on 23rd March 2024.

The Ntare Lions League roared back to life at the Kampala Quality Sports Complex, marking the continuation of Season 15 of the football league on Sunday, 7th January 2024.

After a well-deserved Christmas break, the 20 participating teams returned with high spirits and energy, ready to tackle for the top spot.

The energy on the field was infectious as teams battled fiercely, treating fans to a day filled with nail-biting action and intense competition.

It was evident that the break had done wonders for players, as they put on quite an impressive show of their skills in the hopes of securing victories for their respective teams.

Football action in the Ntare Lions League (Season XV) at Kampala Quality playground

Leading the charge on the scoreboard were standout players Joseph Musinguzi and Brian Mugerwa from Team TY Omujuma.

Their exceptional performances not only secured crucial wins for their team but also solidified their positions as the leading scorers of the day.

Team TY Omujuma claimed the coveted number one spot on the scoreboard, with Team Nshera closely following in second place.

As the teams battled it out on the pitch, fans off the pitch celebrated the thrilling moments with a refreshing bottle of Guinness in hand.

The iconic beer brand proved to be the perfect companion for football enthusiasts, enhancing the overall experience of the day.

Some of the fans during the latest match day at the Ntare Lions League season XV

Patience Aguti, the Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), expressed her delight at the success of the event.

“We are thrilled to have kicked off the Ntare Lions League Season 15 and I have to say, we are committed to elevating the football experience for our consumers here at the Ntare league. We showed up in a big way and the response has been incredible.” Aguti noted.

“This marks the first match day of the year, and we are enthusiastic about creating countless more memorable moments with our consumers throughout the season,” she added.

A referee gestures during the Ntare Lions League at Kampala Quality playground

All teams are looking forward to the season’s finale set to be played at Ntare School Rebero in Kigali this year.

The date is set for March 23rd 2024 and is anticipated to be the grand climax of Season 15.