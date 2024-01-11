Overview:
Vipers is the current holder of the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy after a 1-0 win over Police during the final of the 49th edition played at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira city.
50th Stanbic Uganda Cup:
Buganda Region – Preliminary Round 3 Results:
- Lugazi Stars 4-1 Masaka City
- Young Simba 2-0 Kiwanga United
- Synergy 3-0 Entebbe Pride
- Kira United 0-1 Super Eagles Lugongwe
- Sparks 2 (2) – 2 (4) Simba
The five clubs from Buganda Region that have qualified to the 50th Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 have been confirmed.
Super Eagles Lugongwe, Lugazi Stars, Young Simba, Synergy and Simba are through after the preliminary third round played on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at various grounds.
In Buikwe, Lugazi Stars humbled visiting Masaka City 4-1. Synergy whipped Entebbe Pride 3-0 at Ndeeba Kayunga playground.
In Bombo, Young Simba defeated Kiwanga United whilst Kira United lost 0-1 to Super Eagles Lugongwe at their own grave yard in Kira.
Samuel Lukooya was the scorer for Super Eagles Lugongwe.
One contest ended in post-match penalties. Simba won 4-2 away over Sparks in post-match penalties after a 2-all draw at the Kirondo playground.
The successful five clubs will represent Buganda region at the round of 64, joined by clubs from the other seven FUFA regions, FUFA Big League and the Uganda Premier League.
Vipers is the current holder of the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy after a 1-0 win over Police during the final of the 49th edition played at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira city.
Preliminary Round 2 Results:
- Entebbe Pride 0 (4) – 0 (2) Ntugasaze
- Lugazi Stars 6-1 Entebbe Pride B
- Uganda Sports Arena 2-5 Sparks Soccer Club
- Kick 4 Africa 0-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe
- Kira United 2-0 Buyala
- Masaka City 2-0 Luweero United
- Young Simba 1-0 Happy Boys Kagaba
- Synergy 2 (6) – 2 (5) Nantabulirwa One
- Bajjo United 1 (5) – 1 (6) Kiwanga United
- Wobulenzi United 1 (2) – 1 (4) Simba
Preliminary round 1 Results:
- Synergy 5-1 Kisoga United
- Manyangwa 0-3 Wobulenzi United
- Young Simba 3-1 Garuga Stars
- Luweero United 2-0 Nakifuma United
- Kakiri Town Council 0-2 Happy Boys Kagaba
- Entebbe 0-2 Ntugasaze
- Entebbe Pride 2-1 Buwambo United
- Zanta United 1-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe
- Wakibombo 1-2 Lugazi Stars
- Entebbe Pride B 1-0 Nyendo
- Uganda Sports Arena 1-0 Katale
- Sparks Soccer Club 1-0 Expendables Academy
- Kick 4 Africa 1-0 Lukaya Town Council
- Buikwe Red Stars 2 (3) – 2 (5) Kira United
- Hope Foundation 1 (6) – 1 (7) Kiwanga United
- Bajjo United 1 (4) -1 (2) Seeta United
- Simba Vs Free Stars (Abandoned)
- Nantabulirwa One Vs Kikyusa Ravens (Not Played *Kikyusa Ravens arrived late)
- Kajjansi United Vs Masaka City (Not Played *Kajjansi United arrived late)
- Buyala Vs Nyendo (Was not Played)