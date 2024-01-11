Overview: Vipers is the current holder of the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy after a 1-0 win over Police during the final of the 49th edition played at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira city.

50th Stanbic Uganda Cup:

Buganda Region – Preliminary Round 3 Results:

Lugazi Stars 4-1 Masaka City

Masaka City Young Simba 2-0 Kiwanga United

Kiwanga United Synergy 3-0 Entebbe Pride

Entebbe Pride Kira United 0-1 Super Eagles Lugongwe

Super Eagles Lugongwe Sparks 2 (2) – 2 (4) Simba

The five clubs from Buganda Region that have qualified to the 50th Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 have been confirmed.

Super Eagles Lugongwe, Lugazi Stars, Young Simba, Synergy and Simba are through after the preliminary third round played on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at various grounds.

In Buikwe, Lugazi Stars humbled visiting Masaka City 4-1. Synergy whipped Entebbe Pride 3-0 at Ndeeba Kayunga playground.

In Bombo, Young Simba defeated Kiwanga United whilst Kira United lost 0-1 to Super Eagles Lugongwe at their own grave yard in Kira.

Samuel Lukooya was the scorer for Super Eagles Lugongwe.

One contest ended in post-match penalties. Simba won 4-2 away over Sparks in post-match penalties after a 2-all draw at the Kirondo playground.

The successful five clubs will represent Buganda region at the round of 64, joined by clubs from the other seven FUFA regions, FUFA Big League and the Uganda Premier League.

Vipers is the current holder of the Stanbic Uganda Cup trophy after a 1-0 win over Police during the final of the 49th edition played at the Akii Bua stadium in Lira city.

Preliminary Round 2 Results:

Entebbe Pride 0 (4) – 0 (2) Ntugasaze

Ntugasaze Lugazi Stars 6-1 Entebbe Pride B

Entebbe Pride B Uganda Sports Arena 2-5 Sparks Soccer Club

Sparks Soccer Club Kick 4 Africa 0-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe

Super Eagles Lugongwe Kira United 2-0 Buyala

Buyala Masaka City 2-0 Luweero United

Luweero United Young Simba 1-0 Happy Boys Kagaba

Happy Boys Kagaba Synergy 2 (6) – 2 (5) Nantabulirwa One

Nantabulirwa One Bajjo United 1 (5) – 1 (6) Kiwanga United

Kiwanga United Wobulenzi United 1 (2) – 1 (4) Simba

Preliminary round 1 Results:

Synergy 5-1 Kisoga United

Kisoga United Manyangwa 0-3 Wobulenzi United

Wobulenzi United Young Simba 3-1 Garuga Stars

Garuga Stars Luweero United 2-0 Nakifuma United

Nakifuma United Kakiri Town Council 0-2 Happy Boys Kagaba

Happy Boys Kagaba Entebbe 0-2 Ntugasaze

Ntugasaze Entebbe Pride 2-1 Buwambo United

Buwambo United Zanta United 1-2 Super Eagles Lugongwe

Super Eagles Lugongwe Wakibombo 1-2 Lugazi Stars

Lugazi Stars Entebbe Pride B 1-0 Nyendo

Nyendo Uganda Sports Arena 1-0 Katale

Katale Sparks Soccer Club 1-0 Expendables Academy

Expendables Academy Kick 4 Africa 1-0 Lukaya Town Council

Lukaya Town Council Buikwe Red Stars 2 (3) – 2 (5) Kira United

Kira United Hope Foundation 1 (6) – 1 (7) Kiwanga United

Kiwanga United Bajjo United 1 (4) -1 (2) Seeta United

Seeta United Simba Vs Free Stars (Abandoned)

Nantabulirwa One Vs Kikyusa Ravens (Not Played *Kikyusa Ravens arrived late)

Kajjansi United Vs Masaka City (Not Played *Kajjansi United arrived late)

Buyala Vs Nyendo (Was not Played)