Makerere University WFC had to come from two goals down to snatch a point off high flying Kawempe Muslim on Wednesday.

The game played at the Valley Ground in Kawempe saw the hosts lead 2-0 and it all looked like they had wrapped up the victory.

However, the University side stepped up efforts inside the final seven minutes of the game to score twice and snatch a late point.

Yudaya Nakayenze headed home in the 35th minute to give Kawempe the lead, thanks to a well delivered corner kick by Samalie Nakacwa.

Two minutes after recess, Nakayenze tucked home her second of the day to double the advantange of the hosts.

With the game seemingly wrapped up, Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa made changes in a bid to rest some of the key players.

Nakayenze, Krusum Namutebi, Mary Kabaculezi and Phiona Nabulime were all withdrawn. This eventually weakened the team.

Sharon Namatovu was quick to pock the ball into the back of the net in the 83rd minute to give Makerere hope.

With a minute on the clock, Namatovu won a free kick at the edge of the box when Ritah Mushimire fouled her.

Daphine Nalubowa took the resultant free kick and fired it into the back of the net at the near post.

The result leaves Kawempe Muslim top of the table on 14 points while Makerere move to fifth place on 7 points.