World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 Dubai – Round Two Results:

Women: Thailand 19-07 Uganda

Thailand 19-07 Uganda Men: Kenya 29-07 Uganda

The best photos from Uganda’s matches during the second round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

Credit: John Philip Mugabi Credit: John Philip Mugabi

Both teams will be back on the morning of Day Two to complete their pool matches.