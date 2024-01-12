Overview: Ronald Ssali is expected to confirm his entire backroom staff for efficient management of the boys’ school football team at Bukedea Comprehensive ahead of the upcoming district and zonal football championships.

Newly appointed head coach of Bukedea Comprehensive Secondary School football team Ronald Ssali officially embarked on his new role.

Ssali, a vastly experienced football coach in the youth set up for close to two decades recently took over the job.

He has boldly outlined the plans, ambitions and mission of the task at hand to transform Bukedea Comprehensive school among the giants in school football.

“This is humbling to serve Bukedea Comprehensive school as head coach” Ssali remarks.

“Together with the back-room and support staff, we shall work to elevate the status of the school to be recognized among the football giants in the country” he adds.

Ssali is expected to confirm his entire backroom staff for efficient management of the boys’ school football team ahead of the upcoming district and zonal football championships.

For a long time, Ssali had served at St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende as he won several championships and trophies.

He has also worked at Mawokota and Buweekula Ssaza football teams as well as Prosper Soccer Academy.

Ronald Ssali walks through a gurard of honour as Prosper Soccer Academy won the Kampala region U-17 league | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, the girls’ football team is coached by Jimmy Mukubya.

Bukedea Comprehensive school made their debut at the 2023 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) national football championships in Fort Portal city under veteran tactician Ali Tabuley.

Alongside Amus College, Bukedea Comprehensive School will co-host the 2024 FEASSSA Games.