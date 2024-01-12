Uganda Men have participated in all editions of the World Rugby 7s Challenger Series since the tournament’s inception in 2020. They qualified for the three editions, alongside Zimbabwe each year, as the two teams from the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s regional competition.

This is their report card from the five rounds showing their individual match results and noteworthy highlights during each of the rounds.

2020 (Two Rounds)

The two rounds of the inaugural edition were held in Vina del Mar, Chile and Montevideo, Uruguay in February 2020. Uganda began their campaign successfully with victories over Italy and Paraguay but they lost all matches after that.

Pool C Matches
1W24-14vs Italy
2W14-17vs Paraguay
3L12-19vs Germany
Cup QuarterFinalL07-10vs Hong Kong
5th Place SemiFinalL14-19vs Tonga
Uganda’s results during the first round in Vina del Mar, Chile.

During the secound round, Uganda registered their’s biggest scoring margin when they thrashed Paraguay, 56-07, in Montevideo.

Pool B Matches
1L00-10vs Jamaica
2W19-12vs Brazil
3L12-38vs Hong Kong
Placement QuarterFinalW56-07vs Paraguay
9th Place SemiFinalW22-19vs Papua New Guinea
9th Place FinalW26-24vs Zimbabwe
Uganda’s results during the second round in Montevideo, Uruguay

Uganda ranked seventh in Vina del Mar and ninth in Montevideo to finish seventh overall in the series that was won by Japan.

The series was not played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. It returned the following year.

2022 (One Round)

After a high-flying campaign at the Rugby Africa Men’s 7s in Kampala and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Uganda crossed the Atlantic Ocean to Santiago, Chile for the single round of the 7s Challenger as African champion.

Pool C Matches
1W26-12vs Uruguay
2L14-17vs Germany
3W26-19vs Lithuania
Cup QuarterFinalL14-17vs Germany
5th Place SemiFinalW26-19vs Tonga
5th Place FinalL07-12vs Hong Kong
Uganda’s results during the solitary 2022 round in Santiago, Chile.

However, they painfully finished the twelve-team tournament in sixth place after a third straight quarterfinal defeat.

2023 (Two Rounds)

Both rounds of the 7s Challenger in 2023 were held in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The first round was Uganda’s best-ever performance as they won the fifth-place final. Their only loss that weekend was against Germany in the Cup Quarterfinal.

Pool C Matches
1W33-05vs Brazil
2W36-10vs Jamaica
3W40-00vs South Korea
Cup QuarterFinalL14-26vs Germany
5th Place SemiFinalW12-07vs Chile
5th Place FinalW19-15vs Italy
Uganda’s results during the first round in 2023

The weekend that followed, Uganda dropped one position into sixth place. But they were just about able to maintain their overall ranking from the previous year.

Pool B Matches
1W31-07vs Brazil
2W26-07vs South Korea
3L00-12vs Germany
Cup QuarterFinalL07-12vs Belgium
5th Place SemiFinalW24-21vs Papua New Guinea
5th Place FinalL07-17vs Hong Kong
Uganda’s results during the second round in 2023

Rather surprisingly given the high expectations and hopes, Uganda has not gone past the Cup Quarterfinals during any round of the Sevens Challenger.

2024’s new-look new-format edition presents an exciting and yet challenging opportunity for Uganda to break that glass ceiling. What will their report look like?

