After six games as interim, Alex Isabirye penned a permanent deal as the Express FC coach.

The former centre forward in his playing days replaced James Odoch and oversaw a turn of things at the club.

Today, the 12th of January 2024, I officially put pen to paper as @ExpressFCUganda head coach on a permanent deal. 🙏



— Alex Isabirye (@AlexIsabirye_) January 12, 2024

In the six matches, Express has lost two and won four on the bounce helping the club improve their position on the log with 25 points in 6th.

“Today, the 12th of January 2024, I officially put pen to paper as Express FC head coach on a permanent deal,” Isabirye posted on his X account.

Kiggundu leaves

As Isabirye stays, his captain Arthur Kiggundu and the club confirmed departure from the club after four years.

The big centre half cum left back is rumored to be joining Kitara FC after winning the Uganda Premier League trophy and Kagame CECAFA Kagame Cup for the Red Eagles.

Ramsey Kawooya on the brink of exit

There are also reports that midfield sensation Ramsey Kawooya will leave the club in this January transfer window.

Midfielder Ramsey Kawooya is joining Vipers SC from Express FC



— SINAN 🇺🇬 (@SinanRajub) January 12, 2024

Kawooya who joined the Wankulukuku side in August is a target for Vipers SC with Swift Sports reporting that he has already completed a move to the defending champions.

Already the club has lost Emmanuel Alex Wasswa who returned to parent club KCCA after his short loan stint.

Who else?

According to Sports Nation, four more players are set to leave the Red Eagles.

Four players in Express FC's exit door:



•Seif Batte

•Derrick Ngoobi

•Martin Ssenkooto

— Brian Kawalya 🇺🇬 (@BrianKawalya1) January 12, 2024

These are striker Seiff Batte, goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto as well as defenders Derrick Ngoobi and Denis Otim.

Who is incoming?

Sources reveal that Vipers midfielder David Bagoole, striker Karim Ndugwa and midfielder Yasser Mugerwa are on the verge of re-uniting with Isabirye at Wankulukuku.