Overview: Cape Verde defeated Ghana 2-1 to lead group B. Egypt & Mozambique follow suit with a point apiece.

AFCON 2023:

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Mozambique held record AFCON champions Egypt to a 2-all draw in group B during the 2023 edition at the Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny city on Sunday evening.

Mostafa Mohamed and Mohamed Salah (penalty) scored for Egypt whilst Witi and Clesio Bauque got the goals for Mozambique.

Mostafa gave Egypt the early lead inside the opening 120 seconds of the game for a 1-0 advantage by the half-time break.

Mozambique returned a complete different entity in the second half with Witi’s goal on 55 minutes.

Three minutes later, Bauque gave the central African country the lead.

Egypt needed a late penalty from Liverpool star player Salah in the 7th minute of added time to secure a point.

Richardo Martins (Mozambique) was named the man of the match.

In the same group, Cape Verde defeated Ghana 2-1 to lead group B.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Defending champions Senegal, led by Sadio Mane face off against The Gambia at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro during the early kick off.

Later, Cameroon will face Guinea at the same venue later in the evening.