AFCON 2023 (Group A):

· Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 hosts Cote D’Ivoire got a positive start in the championship opener with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan city on Saturday, 13th January 2024.

Seko Mohamed Fofana and Jean Philippe Nil Step Krasso netted for the Elephants in either half.

Fofana scored the opening goal of the championship inside the opening three minutes of the game.

The Al Nasser midfielder finished expertly past goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco, who features at Belgian Challenger Pro League side Francs Borains, on loan from Ligue 1 club Clermont.

Fofana would have scored the second goal on 34 minutes but was denied by the cross-bar as they led the opening half 1-0.

Krasso, a forward at Red Star Belgrade added the second with an acrobatic finish inside the goal area.

Cote D’Ivoire who are coached by French national Jean Louis Gasset were playing in their 100th game at AFCON finals.

The opening ceremony | Credit: CAF Media

They ascend to the summit of group A with three precious points and two goals.

The Elephants will return to business on Thursday, 18th January 2024 against Nigeria.

Match day two will come on Sunday, 14th January 2024 with three matches.

Nigeria takes on Equatorial Guinea in the early kick off at 5 PM (Olympic Stadium Ebimpe).

This will be followed by Egypt against Mozambique at 8 PM (Stade Felix Houphouet, Boigny) and the final game on the evening as Ghana face Cape Verde at 11 PM (Stade Felix Houphouet, Boigny).