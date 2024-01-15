Kick Off: 11pm (EAT)

After a disappointing outing in the last edition, Algeria want a change and they must show it against Angola in their first game in Group D.

Djamel Belmadi comes into the tournament under pressure but will hope his star-studded side sees off the Antelopes who they face for the only the second time at the finals.

Below are interesting facts and figures as per Cafonline.

Algeria and Angola are facing each other for the second time at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Their only previous encounter produced a goalless draw in the group stages of the 2010 edition.

Algeria are making their 20 th appearance at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. They will be attempting to win the trophy for the third time, after 1990 and 2019.

Algeria's two previous AFCON titles were won on North African soil: at home in 1990 and in Egypt in 2019. The only previous time Algeria have reached the final outside of North Africa was in 1980, in Nigeria.

This is Algeria’s sixth consecutive appearance at AFCON, their longest streak since qualifying for seven tournaments in a row between 1980 and 1992.

Algeria scored with only one of their 46 shots at the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. They converted 13 of their 77 shots on their way to the title in 2019.

This is Angola’s ninth appearance at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. They have qualified from the AFCON group stages on only two occasions (2008 and 2010, the latter as hosts) but have never won a game in the knockout phase of the competition.

Angola are winless in their last eight AFCON matches (D4 L4), their joint-longest drought in the competition. Their last victory was their 2012 opening group match against Burkina Faso.

Angola’s last three matches of 2023 in all competitions ended goalless (v DR Congo in October, v Cape Verde and Mauritius in November).

Angola are unbeaten in their last five opening matches at a CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament (W1 D4). The last time they lost their first match at an AFCON edition was 2006 (1-3 v Cameroon).

Angola have scored only two goals in their last seven AFCON matches – one of them was an own goal.

Mohamed Amoura (3 goals) was the only Algerian player to score more than one goal in the qualifiers for this year’s tournament.