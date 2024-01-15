Mahadi Maharez Kayondo, a Ugandan forward has joined Romania football entity Club Sportiv Municipal Slatina, a second division side.

Kayondo, 27, signed a new employment contract for a duration of one and half years at the club managed by Daniel Oprescu.

“Kayondo Mahadi Maharez is the new player of our team. He comes from CSM Deva, and the in past played for ACS Poli, CSC Ghiroda and CSA Steaua Bucharest” CSM Slatina confirmed via a media release from the sporting director Marin Cristian Scheau.

Mahadi Kayondo beats a goalkeeper

Kayondo makes an elevation from third-tier side Club Sportiv Municipal (CSM) Deva where he largely impressed after being loaned from Romania’s most successful football side, Steaua Bucresti Football Club.

Club Sportiv Municipal Slatina has so far signed six players. The other five are goalkeepers Sebatsian Micu and Florin Banuta, defender Robert Riza as well as midfielders Ionut Nastasie, and George Leata.

He had earlier played at Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda having also featured at Asociația Club Sportiv (ACS) Poli Timișoara in 2018-2020 since transferring from Uganda’s Ndejje University.