Overview: In the latest FIFA Rankings, 87 places separate the 28th ranked Tunisia from Namibia (115th). Namibia has shocked Tunisia with a 1-0 win during the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D'Ivoire.

AFCON 2023:

Group E:

Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

In one of the shockers at the on-going AFCON 2023 championship in Cote D’Ivoire, Namibia defied the odds to out-smart Tunisia 1-0 at the 20,000 seater Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo city on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

This was the first ever victory for Namibia at the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Orlando Pirates’ midfielder Deon Hotto Kavendji was the hero with the priceless goal with two minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Kavendji headed home past US Monastir goalkeeper Ben Said Bechir after an inviting cross by Bethuel Muzeu off the left flank.

Deon Hotto Kavendji heads home the winner at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium as Namibia earn an unlikely 3 points against giants Tunisia at #AFCON2023 . 🇹🇳⚽️🇳🇦

Namibia against Tunisia action at AFCON 2023 | Credit: CAF Media

Tunisia who have played at the FIFA World Cup six times (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018 and 2022) had been the dominant side for long spells of the game.

Later on Tuesday night, South Africa shall play Mali in Korhogo in a sports facility named after Cote D’Ivoire’s late Prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly (died in July 2020).

Next Group E Games:

Tunisia will face Mali on Saturday, 20th January 2024 at 11:00 PM (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium).

Meanwhile, Namibia returns to action on Sunday, 21st January 2024 (11:00 PM), also at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal won the championship in 2022.

Other Results:

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau