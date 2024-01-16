Overview: Group D will return to action on Saturday, 20th January 2024 when Algeria faces Burkina Faso at 5:00 PM in Bouake city. This will be followed by Mauritania versus Angola clash at 8:00 PM at the same venue.

AFCON 2023:

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Burkina Faso surged on the summit of group D at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire, following a 1-0 hard-fought win over Mauritania at Stade de la Paix in Bouake city on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Aston Villa’s playmaker Bertrand Traore struck home a last-minute gasp penalty past the lanky goalkeeper Niasse Babacar to inspire the Burkinabales to the much-needed victory.

Babacar, a goalkeeper at French Ligue 2 side Guingamp had been impressive throughout the game.

Traore’s well placed penalty off the lethal left foot sent Babacar the wrong way to spark wild celebrations.

This penalty followed a decision from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Burkina Faso midfielder Ibrahim Blati Toure (Pyramids) was named the man of the match.

Burkina Faso is top of group D after Algeria’s 1-all draw with Angola on Monday night.

Next Group matches:

Group D will return to action on Saturday, 20th January 2024 when Algeria faces Burkina Faso at 5:00 PM in Bouake city.

This will be followed by Mauritania versus Angola clash at 8:00 PM at the same venue.

Senegal is the tournament defending champions.

Other Results:

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau