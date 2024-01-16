Overview:
Group D will return to action on Saturday, 20th January 2024 when Algeria faces Burkina Faso at 5:00 PM in Bouake city. This will be followed by Mauritania versus Angola clash at 8:00 PM at the same venue.
AFCON 2023:
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
Burkina Faso surged on the summit of group D at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire, following a 1-0 hard-fought win over Mauritania at Stade de la Paix in Bouake city on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Aston Villa’s playmaker Bertrand Traore struck home a last-minute gasp penalty past the lanky goalkeeper Niasse Babacar to inspire the Burkinabales to the much-needed victory.
Babacar, a goalkeeper at French Ligue 2 side Guingamp had been impressive throughout the game.
Traore’s well placed penalty off the lethal left foot sent Babacar the wrong way to spark wild celebrations.
This penalty followed a decision from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Burkina Faso midfielder Ibrahim Blati Toure (Pyramids) was named the man of the match.
Burkina Faso is top of group D after Algeria’s 1-all draw with Angola on Monday night.
Next Group matches:
Senegal is the tournament defending champions.
Other Results:
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau