Overview: The move to Greece for Ivan Irinimbabazi and Ronald Madoi was brokered by Festoweb Sports Management Company Uganda and Real Talent UK.

Two footballers from Uganda Ivan Irinimbabazi and Ronald Madoi have joined Greek side Syndesmos Filathlon Katernis (SFK) Pierrikos, an entity that competes in the Gamma Ethniki division.

The two players each penned a two-year employment contract and Irinimbabazi made his debut at the club christened as O Archontas tou Vorra (The Lord of the North).

Both Irinimbabazi and Madoi are utility players comfortable in all positions at the backline and midfield.

This duo has played for the Uganda underage teams (U-17 and U-20) and were students at football hub, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende.

Irinimbabazi has been featuring for Soltilo Bright Stars and Madoi at Wakiso Giants Football Club.

Irinimbabazi and Madoi with teammates at Syndesmos Filathlon Katernis (SFK) Pierrikos in a training session

Irinimbabazi (left) in training with teammates at Syndesmos Filathlon Katernis (SFK) Pierrikos

Ronald Madoi

“This is a bold step forward for Ivan (Irinimbabazi) and Madoi (Ronald). We are hopeful that they perform to the best of expectations which could be a big opening for many of our players from Uganda” Herbert Angura, an intermediary revealed to Kawowo Sports.

SFK Pierrikos has a rich history having been founded 96 years ago.

They are based at Villa Andromeda in Katerini city and hosts their home matches at the 5000 seater First (A) Municipal sports center of Katerini arena.

Syndesmos Filathlon Katernis (SFK) Pierrikos logo

Currently, the club features in the Gamma Ethniki league and is managed by Nikos Theodosiadis who reports directly to the board chairperson, Tom Papadopoulos.

Greece is envisaged as a great platform for the further development of Uganda’s footballers as they strive to make a break-through the competitive environs of the demanding professional football.

The other Ugandans who have played in Greece include Isma Mugulusi at Makedonikos Neapolis and lately Chris Pius Akena at Megas Alexandros Agias Marinas.