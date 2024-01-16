Days after parting company with KCCA, Moses Waiswa has rejoined reigning champions Vipers SC.

The midfielder signs a two year contract at Kitende and becomes the first club acquisition under new coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

“StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) champions, Vipers SC, have fortified their midfield by securing the talent of Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi….,” read a statement on the club website.

“A fan favorite, Waiswa has inked a two-year employment contract with the Venoms, extending his commitment to the club until 2026.”

Waiswa made his mark at Kitende for two seasons winning the league and the Fufa Player Year accolade in 2018 before joining South Africa’s SuperSport.

A stint in South Africa ended one and half seasons ago before he joined KCCA.

However, he has failed to show the form he showed at Vipers and fell out with the hierarchy at Lugogo before his release with six months left on the contract.

With an array of options in the midfield at Mbabazi’s disposal that include among others Karim Watambala, Allan Okello, Siraje Sentamu, Abubaker Walusimbi and Bright Anukani among others, Waiswa must fight for a berth in the starting team.

He finds Vipers second on the UPL table with 30 points, three behind log leaders BUL after the first round.