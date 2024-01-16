Overview: St Francis Senior Secondary School Busunjju will compete in the 2024 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) organized competitions right from the district and zonal levels with a target to qualify for the treasured national championships.

In preparation for the new 2024 football season, management of St Francis Senior Secondary School Busunju appointed head coach James Kaweesi as head coach.

Kaweesi expressed delight upon signing a two-year employment contract.

“This is humbling” the CAF “C” licensed tactician sighed upon signing the contract.

“I am more than ready to deliver. The work begins immediately with assembling a competitive team that will be ready to compete at all levels. We have to compete and not merely participate” he added.

He is expected to work alongside Tonny Boaz as the goalkeeping coach.

James Kaweesi

Last season, Kaweesi was head coach at Kabule Township Secondary School.

He has also worked as head coach at Aidneal School of Soccer Art in Kawuku, along Entebbe road, featuring different academy football tournaments, Vipers fans’ cup and the national betpawa futsal super league.

This coming season, St Francis Senior Secondary School Busunjju will compete in the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) organized competitions right from the district and zonal levels with a target to qualify for the treasured national championships.

The school intends to recruit massively by offering talented students educational bursaries.

The team training sessions already commenced as they play as many friendly matches and test games as possible.