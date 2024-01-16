Overview: In Handball, the year 2024 will embark with the awards to recognize the best players, coaches, administrators and other officials from the year 2023.

The Uganda Handball Federation (UHF) has officially unveiled a fully packed 2024 season.

This was during a press briefing held at their main headquarters (Gloria Hotel) in the heart of Kampala city on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The federation top brass officials led by the president Shiela Agonzibwe addressed the members of the media.

Agonzibwe was flanked by the vice president technical Willy Mayanja, Fred Barenzi, Esther Ssempagara, and Musoke.

The activity calendar of all events expected was presented from competitions (local, regional and continental), capacity building (courses for referees, coaches and administrators), administration (Annual General Assembly and Congress), awards, among others.

“We shall have a busy year of handball with various events planned. We have a strategic plan that will drive us to the 2028 Olympic Games. We call upon the different stake-holders to join us as we run the activities” Agonzibwe revealed.

The year 2024 will embark with the awards to recognize the best players, coaches, administrators and other officials from the year 2023.

“The Uganda Handball Federation Awards ceremony will take place on 27th January 2024 at Grand Imperial Hotel, Kampala.” Fred Barenzi, the chairperson of the local organizing committee noted.

A number of internal competitions ranging from the national league, Novices, president’s cup, inter-forces to schools’ tournaments (primary, secondary and universities).

There will also be external competitions in the region (IHF Zonal cup in Djibouti) and continental events.

On 24th February 2024, the Annual General Assembly will be held at UOC headquarters in Lugogo ahead of the Congress (Elective assembly) in June.

Different capacity building courses for coaches, referees and administrators are planned to equip them.

