Mali is now top of group E with three points and two goals, one better than Namibia who shocked Tunisia 1-0 in the earlier kick off.
AFCON 2023:
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
Two second half goals from skipper Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko inspired Mali to a remarkable 2-0 win over South Africa during group E at the 20,000 seater Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo city on Tuesday night.
The opening half had ended goal-less during the end-to-end duel.
South Africa would have taken the lead in the opening stanza but Percy Tau Muzi blasted over the bar.
Traore gave Mali the lead with a clinical finish past goalkeeper Williams Ronwen on the hour mark.
Auxerre forward Sinayoko added the second goal six minutes later to spark wild celebrations in the stands.
Sinayoko reacted fastest to stab the ball home after Red Bull Salzburg’s Sekou Koita had his free-kick razzle off the cross bar.
Orlando Pirates’ midfielder Deon Hotto Kavendji was the hero with the priceless goal with two minutes of normal time left on the clock.
Next Group E Games:
Tunisia will face Mali on Saturday, 20th January 2024 at 11:00 PM (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium).
Meanwhile, Namibia returns to action on Sunday, 21st January 2024 (11:00 PM), also at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.
Senegal won the championship in 2022.
Other Results:
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau