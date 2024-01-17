Overview: Mali is now top of group E with three points and two goals, one better than Namibia who shocked Tunisia 1-0 in the earlier kick off.

AFCON 2023:

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Two second half goals from skipper Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko inspired Mali to a remarkable 2-0 win over South Africa during group E at the 20,000 seater Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo city on Tuesday night.

The opening half had ended goal-less during the end-to-end duel.

South Africa would have taken the lead in the opening stanza but Percy Tau Muzi blasted over the bar.

Traore gave Mali the lead with a clinical finish past goalkeeper Williams Ronwen on the hour mark.

Auxerre forward Sinayoko added the second goal six minutes later to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

A male Male fan smiles in the stands | Credit: CAF Media

Sinayoko reacted fastest to stab the ball home after Red Bull Salzburg’s Sekou Koita had his free-kick razzle off the cross bar.

Mali is now top of group E with three points and two goals, one better than Namibia who shocked Tunisia 1-0 in the earlier kick off.

Orlando Pirates’ midfielder Deon Hotto Kavendji was the hero with the priceless goal with two minutes of normal time left on the clock.

Next Group E Games:

Tunisia will face Mali on Saturday, 20th January 2024 at 11:00 PM (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium).

Meanwhile, Namibia returns to action on Sunday, 21st January 2024 (11:00 PM), also at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Senegal won the championship in 2022.

Other Results:

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau