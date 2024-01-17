Cricket Cranes have taken their World Cup preparations to India and will spend 12 days at the Omtex Cricket Institute Center.

A squad of 15 players has been selected for the training tour with Innocent Mwebaze the young fast bowler from Nyakasura the only addition.

Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta missed most of last year due to long-term injuries but have both been included in the travelling squad to get more specialist care on their recovery journey.

Alpesh Ramjani and Dinesh Nakrani will link up with the rest of the squad in India as the preparations for the World Cup start to take shape.

The Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute is a World Class facility that should expose the Cricket Cranes to some World Class equipment such as bowling machines and facilities such as indoor nets that can allow for practice even late at night. Omtex is the official clothing partner for the Cricket Cranes team as well.

The team will play nine T20 games against select sides in India on their 12-day tour. The team will also engage in some CSR activities off the field as they take in some sights and sounds in Mumbai.

The travelling team: Brian Masaba, Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Robinson Obuya, Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achellam, Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya, Jonathan Ssebanja, David Wabwire.

Technical Team: Jackson Ogwang (Interim Head Coach), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Steven Tusiime (Team Analyst), Emmanuel Oroma (S&C Coach), Charles Waiswa (Team Manager)

UGANDA SENIOR MENS TEAM TOUR TO OMTEX ICWC JAN 2024 DATE DAY AGENDA TIMINGS 18.01.24 WED ARRIVAL 18.01.24 THUS ARRIVAL BY 09.30AM WELCOME / REFERSHMENT / INSTITUTE TOUR 10.15 TO 11.00AM LUNCH 11.30AM PRACTICE SESSION (OUTDOOR/INDOOR) 03.30 TO 05.30PM HI TEA 05.45PM GYM 06.15PM DINNER 08.00PM 19.01.24 FRI T20 GAME 1 – UGANDA V/S NATIONAL CC @ OMTEX ICWC 10.00AM (START) T20 GAME 2 – UGANDA V/S NATIONAL CC @ OMTEX ICWC 02.00PM (START) 20.01.24 SAT T20 GAME 3 – UGANDA V/S OMTEX ICWC @ OMTEX ICWC 01.30PM (START) 21.01.24 SUN REST / SIGHTSEEING 22.01.24 MON T20 GAME 4 – UGANDA V/S MCA @ SACHIN TENDULKAR GYMKHANA 11.00AM (START) 23.01.24 TUE T20 GAME 5 – UGANDA V/S ALL HEART CA @ OMTEX ICWC 10.00AM (START) T20 GAME 6 – UGANDA V/S ALL HEART CA @ OMTEX ICWC 02.00PM (START) 24.01.24 WED REST / CSR ACTIVITY 25.01.24 THUS T20 GAME 7 – UGANDA V/S ALL HEART CA @ OMTEX ICWC 10.00AM (START) T20 GAME 8 – UGANDA V/S ALL HEART CA @ OMTEX ICWC 02.00PM (START) 26.01.24 FRI T20 GAME 9 – UGANDA V/S OMTEX ICWC @ VANGAON 01.30PM (START) 27.01.24 SAT REST / DEPARTURE @ 5.00PM 01.30PM (START)