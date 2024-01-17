BUL have announced the addition of Busoga United defender Fredrick Ngalo.
The right back cum centre back joins the current Premier League table leaders on a two-year contract and becomes the first signing for BUL in the current transfer window.
“Fredrick Ngalo has completed a permanent transfer to BUL FC from Busoga United, signing a two-year contract with the Eastern Giants,” read a statement on the club website.
Ngalo has spent two and half seasons at Busoga United and re-unites with many former teammates at the Eastern giants.
Ngalo said: “Every player admires to be part of BUL FC. The team is organized, ambitious with good objectives, the coaches are top notch and the working environment is sheer super fine.
“As a player who wants to further my playing career and who wants to become a great player, this is the best ground and team that I thought and believed I should be party to reach the heights I want to reach.
Coach Abbey Kikomeko Bogere said; “Looking at my defense line, I had problems at the right back. Hillary Onek is there but once he gets injured, we get challenges in filling up the gap. So we looked around and identified Ngalo Fredrick at Busoga United.
“When you look at his structure, his abilities, pace and everything, I think he can help us beef our defense line. Ngalo also has the ability of creating goals, and I think when given chance to play, he will create for us chances and that is why we have brought him.”