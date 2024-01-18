Date: Thursday 18 January

Time: 11pm (EAT)

Location: Felix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan

After both sides failing to pick wins in their first games, Egypt and Ghana clash in their second game at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations aiming for nothing but three points.

Ghana were stunned by less fancied Cape Verde with a 2-1 defeat while The Pharaohs needed a late penalty to salvage a draw against outsiders Mozambique.

The Black Stars are aware that defeat against the record champions will leave them staring at the early exit just like it happened in 2021.

Interesting statistics, figures and facts ahead of the clash as per CAFOnline.

● This will be the fifth encounter between Egypt and Ghana at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations. They have met three times previously in the group stages (one win each, one draw and two goals each) and once in the final, which Egypt won in 2010 (1-0).

● Egypt have won their last two matches against Ghana at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (1-0 in the 2010 final, 1-0 in the 2017 group stages).

● The four previous matches between Egypt and Ghana at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations have produced only five goals.

● Egypt have lost just one of their last 20 CAF Africa Cup of Nations group stage matches (W14 D5), a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in 2022. Following their 2-2 draw with Mozambique on MD1, the Pharaohs will be looking to avoid failing to win either of their first two group games in a tournament since doing so in 1992, which included defeat to Ghana on MD2.

● Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on MD1 of the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars haven’t lost their first two matches in a tournament since 1984, losing to Nigeria and Algeria.

● Egypt shipped two goals in their 2-2 draw with Mozambique on MD1 of this year’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations, having only shipped two goals in a game in one of their previous 28 matches at the tournament, losing 2-1 to Cameroon in the 2017 final. They also conceded with both of the shots on target they faced against Mozambique, with 25% of their touches in the opposition box resulting in a goal (2/8).

● Ghana are winless in their last five matches at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (D2 L3), their longest ever winless run in the competition. They have lost their last two matches (2-3 vs Comoros in 2022, 1-2 vs Cabo Verde on MD1 this year), never before losing three in a row at AFCON.

● Four of Ghana’s last five goals at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations have come via a set piece (three corners, one free kick), with the last two both scored by defender Alexander Djiku. The last Ghana player to score three consecutive goals for them at AFCON was Mubarak Wakaso in 2013.

● Mohammed Salah’s first goal for Egypt at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations came against Ghana, in 2017 (1-0). In fact, he’s scored in each of his last two appearances against the Black Stars: in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 2016 and at the 2017 AFCON.

● Egypt’s Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals the CAF Africa Cup of Nations for the Pharaohs, now behind only Hassan El-Shazly (12), Hossam Hassan (11) and Ahmed Hassan (8) in the list of leading Egyptian scorers in the competition. He also became the first Egyptian player to score at four different AFCON tournaments (2017, 2019, 2022, 2023), thanks to his late penalty against Mozambique on MD1.