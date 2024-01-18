Overview: Morocco shall face Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 21st January 2024 at 5 PM in San Pedro. Later at 8 PM, on the same day, 2012 AFCON champions Zambia will face Tanzania.

AFCON 2023:

Group F:

· Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

· Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia played to a 1-all draw in group F at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire (Laurent Pokou stadium, San Pedro city).

After an impressive start from DR Congo, it was Zambia who took the lead against the run of play through Kings Kangwa’s 23rd minute wonder goal.

Kangwa, a midfielder at Red Star Belgrade in Belgium perfectly looped the ball into an empty net from 25 yards after DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau had collided with Zambian forward Patson Daka outside the goal area.

The lead only lasted for four minutes as French born Yoane Wissa leveled matters with a great tap-in inside the goal area.

Wissa, who features for Brentford in the English Premier League capitalized on a decently laid ball from Cedric Bakambu.

Zambia was again on the receiving end but AFCON 2012 winning penalty taker Stoppilla Sunzu saved from the goal-line with goalkeeper Emmanuel Mulenga already beaten.

In the second half, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned a referee’s decision for a DR Congo penalty.

The referee had initially pointed to the spot following a suspect handball foul by Tandi Mwape off a teasing ball from the left wing by Fuka Kawela.

After review of the incident, the penalty decision was overturned, much to the delight of the Zambians.

DR Congo remained dominant through the quick counter attacks but the Chippolopolo defence remained water-tight.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Wissa was named as the man of the match.

Group F is led by Morocco who humbled CECAFA region representatives Tanzania 3-0 during the early kick off in San Pedro.

Paul Romain Saiss Ghanem, Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri found the back of the net for the Atlas Lions.

Tanzanian Novatus Miroshi was sent off in the 70th minute to grant Morocco the numerical advantage to the North Africans.

Next Group F Games:

Senegal is the reigning champion of this tournament.

Other Results

Group E:

· Mali 2-0 South Africa

· Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

· Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

· Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

· Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

· Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

· Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

· Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Group A:

· Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

· Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau