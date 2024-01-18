Uganda Premier League table leaders BUL are involved actively in the January transfer market with two acquisitions and three departures so far.

After unveiling Fredrick Ngalo from Busoga United, the Jinja side have also unveiled Musa Esenu on a two year contract.

The former Soana and Vipers SC forward left BUL in January 2022 and has been plying his trade at Rwandan side Kiyovu.

Esenu featured for the Jinja based side during their fruitful campaign in which they won the Stanbic Uganda Cup beating Vipers in the final.

“I am so privileged to have this opportunity to return to the place I call home,” Esenu told the club website.

“I had offers elsewhere but I said no, I have to return home because I feel very happy when here. This is where I feel the sense of belonging and peace, and I have a couple of colleagues here.”

Three released

Three players Richard Ayiko, Joshua Okiror and Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte have been released by the club as well.

“BUL FC can announce that three players – Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Richard Ayiko and Joshua Okiror have agreed to end ties with the club on mutual grounds,” read a statement on the club website.

Ayiko, formerly with Maroons, KCCA and Onduparaka won the Uganda Cup with BUL in 2021/22 but has struggled for playing time this campaign.