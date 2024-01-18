Overview: Fort City Football Club is led by tactician Ronald Rujumba (deputized by Solomon Nyakairu and Patrice Bell Brian Kateeba), all coordinating well under an organized secretariat headed by

Competition : 50 th Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 64)

: 50 Stanbic Uganda Cup (Round of 64) Fixture : Fort City Vs Kyetume

: Fort City Vs Kyetume Date : Wednesday, 24 th January 2024

: Wednesday, 24 January 2024 Venue : King Oyo Sports Complex – Bukwali (Knights Arena), Fort Portal city

: King Oyo Sports Complex – Bukwali (Knights Arena), Fort Portal city Entry Fees: 5000/= (Ordinary) & 10,000/= (VIP)

There is a lot of belief, expectation coupled with tension prior to Fort City Football Club’s upcoming round of 64 duel in the Stanbic Uganda Cup against former Uganda Premier League entity Kyetume.

This contest will take place at the King Oyo Sports Complex in Bukwali, hitherto the Knights Arena on Wednesday, 24th January 2024.

Fort City FC players celebrate a goal

Fans in the tourism city of Fort Portal and the neighborhood are keen for this fixture whose victor will qualify for the round of 32 in the competition that has existed since 1971.

Fort City’s journey to this stage was grueling and epic with 1-0 identical victories over Foto and Mpondwe Villa before ejecting Uganda Pentacostal University (UPU) 4-3 in tense penalties after a goal-less draw.

At the final hurdle; they locked horns with Rwenzori Lions in the Edward Group finale.

Led by tactician Ronald Rujumba (deputized by Solomon Nyakairu and Patrice Bell Brian Kateeba), Fort City gallantly eliminated the Rwenzori Lions 5-4 in post-match penalties after a nail-biting goalless draw in normal time.

Fort City FC players celebrate after qualifying for the Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64

Fort City against Mpondwe Villa

The home side will be inspired by a passionate crowd with talisman Patrick Musinguzi, leading the surge for the much desired goals.

This season alone, Musinguzi has netted 5 goals and also recorded 3 assists to his name in the Kitara regional league (Edward Group).

Fort City Football Club team

Team composition & chemistry:

Of course, football being a team sport, the entire squad for Fort City will need to liaise as one unified block.

This has the goalkeeping docket of Ronald Obote, Joel Mugume and Emmanuel Kayongo.

Team skipper Mubarak Kwezi leads the cast of defenders that also constitute of Badru Duncan, Tadeo Ategeka, Aziz Mugisa, Ronald Ayesiga, Mathew Ryan Rujumba, Solomon Kaija and Abdul Anan.

Aziz Mugisa aggressively races to the ball during a competitive match

The midfielders have two vice captains in Patrick Musinguzi (vice one) and Ronnie Atuhura (second vice), Norman Kugonza, Joshua Mutegeki, Brian Aheebwa, Gilbert Bunihizi, Richard Mugume, Abdul Kaggwa, Nathan Kasande and Samuel Kasangaki.

The forward line is led by Ronald Alituha Nyanya, Ali Kyakamara, Ibrahim Hamza, Shaban Mubarak, Lawrence Opoka, Steven Muliisa, Innocent Mugume and Ezra Mujasi.

Club public relations manager Joshua Falcon Abwooli Bacwa urges the fans to turn in big numbers to cheer up the players on the day.

“I humbly appeal to the football fraternity to come at the Knights Arena and support the team on Wednesday against Kyetume. We have what it takes to make it to the next level. Entry fees for the match are at 5000/= and 10,000/= for ordinary and VIPs respectively” Bacwa calls.

Vincent Kamara Ateenyi, club president during the recent Uganda Cup draws at Sheraton Kampala Hotel

Early days & Leadership:

For starters, Fort City Football Club was founded by three shrewd football enthusiasts Vincent Kamara Ateenyi, Blasio Amooti Kunihira and Conrad Araali Kagoro.

Kamara is now the club president whilst Kunihira is the chief executive officer heading a fully functional secretariat that also has Apuuli Mwebaze and James Musobozi (team doctors), Bacwa (communications director) and Alvin (equipment manager), among others.

Fort City Players in a talk session

Currently the club is going under transition to become a fully Community club owned by the community under subscription with the premium target at hand to play in the Star Times Uganda Premier League come the blossom tomorrow-epoch.

The club is sponsored by a wide range of partners ranging from Rwenzori Commodities Tea producers of Mukwano Tea (main sponsors), Viable Bar & Guest House as well as St. George Clinic, among others.

Fort City’s players in limbering session before a game

