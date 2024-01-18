Date: Thursday, 18 January

Location: Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe

Time: 5pm (EA)

Equatorial Guinea will look to build on a point earned in a draw with Nigeria when they take on Guinea Bissau in their second game at the Afcon 2023.

The Djurtus lost their opener to hosts Cote d’Ivoire and defeat against Equatorial Guinea would mean an early exit from the competition.

This gives the National Thunders a favourite tag but as the first round games have panned out, it promises to be a tough encounter.

Here are some of the interesting facts, stats and figures ahead of this clash.

This will be the first ever Afcon meeting between the two sides.

The previous two meetings happened in international friendlies with Guinea Bissau winning both.

Guinea Bissau are winless in their last ten games at the Africa Cup of Nations.

They have also failed to score in the last eight outings at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea are unbeaten in their last three Afcon Group stages games