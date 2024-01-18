Uganda Premier League table leaders BUL FC have confirmed the signing of striker Musa Esenu.

Esenu returns to the Jinja based side after two years when he joined Rwandese outfit Rayon Sport.

“Striker Musa Esenu has returned to BUL FC on a two year contract from Rayon Sport of Rwanda.” The club confirmed.

Esenu played for BUL for three years between 2019-2022 before leaving for the Rayon Sport in January 2022.

He returns as a direct replacement for Samuel Kayongo Ssekamate who was released by the club at the start of this week.

Esenu will be looked at one of the sources for goals as the Eastern Giants aim to clinch their first ever League title.

He joins Alex Kitata, Joel Madondo, Gerald Ogweti and Lawrence Tezikya as the strikers for BUL FC this season.

Upon putting pen to paper, Esenu could not hide his delight and promised to work to fullfill the team’s ambitions.

“I am so privileged to have this opportunity to return to the place I call home. I had offers elsewhere but I said no, I have to return home because I feel very happy when here. This is where I feel the sense of belonging and peace, and I have a couple of colleagues here.” He stated.

“BUL gave me the opportunity to play abroad yet I still had a contract but when I talked to them, they allowed me to move and showcase my talent which I surely did. So, that is another thing I considered because they were there for me, they cared for me and they supported me unconditionally.”

“Now I come back with a bag of experience because I was a winner in Rwanda. So the experience I got elsewhere will help me work hard, put in all the efforts and work hand in hand with the technical team, and I believe we shall achieve more.”

“I have been keenly following the club ever since I left and the performance over the years has been impressive. So with the colleagues I have found here, and with a collective effort from everyone at the club, I believe we shall be champions Insha Allah.” Added Esenu.

He becomes the second mid season signing for BUL FC joining defender Fredrick Ngalo who was signed from Busoga United FC.

The club is also on the verge of signing winger Amos Kirya from Gaddafi FC.