The Uganda Weightlifting Federation confirmed the members on the national team that will be considered for selection to the various tournaments in the region and on the continent.

This followed the successful national event held at the Ultimate Fitness Center, Kampala in Bugolobi.

In total, Uganda’s pool of players has twelve players; with 9 male and 3 females.

Julius Ssekitoleko lifting the weights | Credit: David Isabirye

Two of these will represent the country at the Africa Weightlifting Championship due in Cairo city, Egypt in February 2024; Shaban Kimbowa and Lydia Nakidde.

Eleven players are in the pool for the All Africa Games due in Ghana come March 2024.

Eight of them are male to include Dan Tumukunde, Julius Ssekitoleko, Najib Kivumbi, Shaban Kimbowa, Davis Niyoyita, Robert Kaweesa, Paul Kigongo and Stephen Ojede.

The three ladies are; Lydia Nakidde, Swabura Mutesi and Aisha Namataka.

Twaha Kivumbi (extreme left) reading the names of the athletes on the Uganda national team for weightlifting | Credit: David Isabirye

Twaha Kivumbi, the vice president of Uganda Weightlifting Federation confirmed that there will be more competitions to further select the players for the upcoming continental events.

“This is not the final team. The players have to be fully aware and remain hard working. We shall hold more competitions to help sieve the team” Kivumbi noted.

The national team will be handled by head coach Khassimu Nsubuga.

Dan Tumukunde lifts the 100Kg weight | Credit: David Isabirye

Tumukunde, one of the debutants on the national team was delighted for the opportunity presented and promised to remain committed in training.

“I am excited to be part of the national team. This follows times of hardworking and I will remain committed to the cause” Tumukunde vowed.

Tried and tested Davis Niyiyota | Credit: David Isabirye

Stephen Ojedde is among the pool of male weightlifters on the Uganda national team | Credit: David Isabirye