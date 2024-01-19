19 January 2024

Charles Konan Banny stadium, Yamoussoukro 11pm (EAT)

Guinea and Gambia lock horns in a must win clash for either if they are to improve chances of reaching the knock out stages of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

The Sly Nationale managed to pick a point off much fancied Cameroon despite playing over 45 minutes with a man less while The Gambia lost 3-0 to defending champions Senegal in their opening matches.

Guinea coach Kabba Diawara will do without suspended striker François Kamano after being sent off on Monday, while question marks remain over the fitness of Naby Keïta, who did not come on against Cameroon.

Key Stats and facts.

Guinea forward MohamedBayo is unbeaten across the five internationals in which he has scored (W2, D3), including against Cameroon on Monday.

Gambia goalkeeper BaboucarrGaye has kept eight clean sheets in his 18 international matches.

Five of Guinea’s last six competitive matches have seen both teams score.

The Gambia eliminated Guinea from the last edition in the round of 16.