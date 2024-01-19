Kampala Old Boys (KOBs) management has named club veteran Victor Wadia as interim head coach after letting Brian Makalama go.

KOBs and Makalama parted ways mutually after coming to the end of the tactician’s contract. Makalama joined KOBs in March 2022 to take over from Fred Mudoola who had replaced him at the Uganda Rugby Cranes technical bench.

“We wish to inform our members and the rugby fraternity at large that Victor Wadia will be taking over the reins at KOBs RFC after mutually parting ways with Coach Brian Makalama,” a statement released by the club on Friday afternoon read in part.

“We are extremely grateful for Coach Brian Makalama’s contribution towards the elevation of KOBs RFC and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Makalama led KOBs through a tumultuous period between two hotly-contested presidential elections and unending boardroom squabbles that spilt onto the pitch. During Makalama’s tenure, KOBs finished second and third in the premiership, fifth and third in the sevens, and twice lost the Uganda Cup semifinal on home turf.

Wadia, who has been managing development side Boks and women’s club Panthers, will be assisted by Davis Kyewalabye and Allan Masiko. Kyewalabye was player-coach at KOBs for the past two seasons while Masiko is returning to the rugby scene after a long hiatus.

Wadia and his technical bench, all former Rugby Cranes internationals, have just two weeks to get KOBs players ready for the start of the 2024 premiership.