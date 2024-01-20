Overview: For the final group D games, Mauritania has a tie against Algeria as Angola will face Burkina Faso on the same day.

AFCON 2023 Group C (Round 2):

Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Algeria and Burkina Faso played to a 2-all draw in group D during the on-going AFCON 2023 Tournament at Stade Bouake on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Baghdad Bounedjah saved Algeria from eminent blushes, twice recovering from a goal down.

Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore (penalty) scored for Burkina Faso.

Konate gave the Stallions the lead in the third minute of the added time with a stunning flying header off goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea before the end of the opening stanza.

Bounedjah leveled the matters following a goal melee in the 51st minute upon resumption of the second half

Traore’s penalty with 19 minutes to play restored the lead for Burkina Faso, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

With virtually the last piece of action, Bounedjah’s powerful header off a corner-kick in the 95th minute for Algeria to have a share of the cake from this match.

In the subsequent group D match on Saturday, Angola beat Mauritania 3-2 to go top of the pool, jointly with Burkina Faso.

This was the second defeat for Mauritania in the championship and definitely bowing of the tournament even with a game left.

For the final group D games, Mauritania has a tie against Algeria as Angola will face Burkina Faso on the same day.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau