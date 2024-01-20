Overview:
Guinea attained their first win of the campaign that takes them to second place with 4 points in group C, two behind leaders Senegal.
AFCON 2023 Group C (Round 2):
- Guinea 1-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
Guinea edged The Gambia 1-0 in group C of the AFCON 2023 at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Friday night.
Aguibou Camara was the hero with the goal in the 69th minute.
This end-to-end duel produced the expected spark with attacks on either side.
Guinea attained their first win of the campaign that takes them to second place with 4 points in group C.
Already qualified Senegal, 3-1 winners over Cameroon is top of the group with the maximum six points off two matches.
Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diallo and Sadio Mane scored the goals for Alliou Cisse’s coached side.
Jean Charles Castelletto got the consolation for Cameroon.
In the final group C games, The Gambia will play Cameroon and at the same time Guinea will take on the reigning champions Senegal.
Saturday menu:
The games continue on Saturday, January 20, 2024 with three matches.
Algeria takes on Burkina Faso in the early kick-off at 5:00 PM. This will be followed by Mauritania against Angola (8:00 PM).
The final game shall be between Tunisia and Mali at 11:00 PM.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau