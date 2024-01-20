Overview: Guinea attained their first win of the campaign that takes them to second place with 4 points in group C, two behind leaders Senegal.

AFCON 2023 Group C (Round 2):

Guinea 1-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea edged The Gambia 1-0 in group C of the AFCON 2023 at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Friday night.

Aguibou Camara was the hero with the goal in the 69th minute.

This end-to-end duel produced the expected spark with attacks on either side.

Guinea attained their first win of the campaign that takes them to second place with 4 points in group C.

Already qualified Senegal, 3-1 winners over Cameroon is top of the group with the maximum six points off two matches.

Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diallo and Sadio Mane scored the goals for Alliou Cisse’s coached side.

Jean Charles Castelletto got the consolation for Cameroon.

In the final group C games, The Gambia will play Cameroon and at the same time Guinea will take on the reigning champions Senegal.

Saturday menu:

The games continue on Saturday, January 20, 2024 with three matches.

Algeria takes on Burkina Faso in the early kick-off at 5:00 PM. This will be followed by Mauritania against Angola (8:00 PM).

The final game shall be between Tunisia and Mali at 11:00 PM.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau