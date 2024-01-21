Uganda Cup 2023 – Men’s Final

Result: Heathens 57-22 Rams

The 2023 men’s Uganda Cup final, despite being a no-contest on all fronts, was one for the records.

Heathens, the victorious team, scored over fifty points in the men’s Uganda Cup final. It was the first time in history that such a dominant performance was displayed.

Rams, the runners-up, went down fighting with twenty-two points. It was also the first time in history that such an aggregate score was registered.

Both teams started their campaigns in Pool A and had to overcome arch-rivals on their way to the final. Rams beat Impis in the Makerere Derby during the quarterfinals while Heathens beat KOBs at Legends during the semifinals.

Heathens proved to be too strong and experienced for Rams as they lifted their thirteenth title. They scored eight tries through Innocent Gwokto (2), Michael Wokorach (2), Lawrence Ssebuliba, and youngsters Malcolm Daniel Okello and Joshua Vani Adebua (2).

Okello was named tournament MVP while Adebua was the joint-top try scorer.

Youngsters within Rams’ ranks also stood up among men. Edrine Obbo kicked four penalties in the first half with a 100% accuracy off the tee. His substitute Hossana Opileni kicked a penalty and scored Rams’ only try in the match. That try was converted by Michael Kalyango before the final whistle was blown.

A nod of approval goes to Uganda Rugby Union for redesigning the playing format of the men’s Uganda Cup. Twenty teams, from sixteen, took part in the competition and played more matches spread over eight weeks, from four, beginning with the pool phase.