Overview:
Group F at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament remains wide open coming to the final games next week.
AFCON 2023 Group F (Round 2):
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
The two games played on Sunday evening both ended all square at the Stade de San Pedro.
A ten-man Zambia and CECAFA region ambassadors Tanzania shared the spoils 1-all.
Simon Happygod Msuva (JS Kabylie) scored in the 11th minute for Tanzania.
Zambia replied late through Patson Daka’s header with two minutes left on the clock.
The 2012 AFCON winners endured the entire second half with a man less after a red card to their captain Roderick Kabwe in the 44th minute.
Daka who features for English championship side Leicester City was named the man of the match.
The early kick-off between Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had also ended one goal apiece.
Silas Katompa Mvumpa (VFB Stuttgart) scored the equalizer for DRC after Achraf Hakimi Mouh’s opener.
After two games for all the teams, Morocco leads group F with four points. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia have two points apiece.
Tanzania has got one point.
In the final group games; Tanzania will face Democratic Republic of Congo as Morocco will play Zambia.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau