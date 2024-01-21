Overview: Group F at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament remains wide open coming to the final games next week.

AFCON 2023 Group F (Round 2):

Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Group F at the on-going AFCON 2023 tournament remains wide open coming to the final games next week.

The two games played on Sunday evening both ended all square at the Stade de San Pedro.

A ten-man Zambia and CECAFA region ambassadors Tanzania shared the spoils 1-all.

Simon Happygod Msuva (JS Kabylie) scored in the 11th minute for Tanzania.

Zambia replied late through Patson Daka’s header with two minutes left on the clock.

The 2012 AFCON winners endured the entire second half with a man less after a red card to their captain Roderick Kabwe in the 44th minute.

Daka who features for English championship side Leicester City was named the man of the match.

The early kick-off between Morocco and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had also ended one goal apiece.

Silas Katompa Mvumpa (VFB Stuttgart) scored the equalizer for DRC after Achraf Hakimi Mouh’s opener.

After two games for all the teams, Morocco leads group F with four points. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia have two points apiece.

Tanzania has got one point.

In the final group games; Tanzania will face Democratic Republic of Congo as Morocco will play Zambia.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau