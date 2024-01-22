Cricket Cranes Tour To India

Game 4: Uganda v MCA Senior Team

Match Result

MCA Senior Team 258/4

Uganda 132 all out

Roger Mukasa 34

MCA Senior Team won by 126 runs

Cricket Cranes suffered another defeat on their training tour to India, a fourth defeat out of the four games played thus far.

The Ugandans were playing against the Mumbai Cricket Association men’s team as they continued to test their skills.

There was little reward for the bowlers as they leaked a lot of runs as the hosts piled on the runs setting a big total of 258/4 in their 20 overs. Kenneth Waiswa (1/45), Henry Ssenyondo (1/41), Innocent Mwebaze (1/37) and Jonathan Ssebanja (1/49) were the bowlers among the wickets.

In the run chase, the Cricket Cranes lost Simon Ssesazi and Ronak Patel cheaply and both did not contribute. The resistance came from Roger Mukasa (34) and Ronald Lutaaya (27) as they tried to repair the damage.

The middle order failed to hold with the only other meaningful contribution from Robinson Obuya (21) and Fred Achelam (23) but the chase ran out of steam with still over 126 runs required for the win.

The team will be back in action tomorrow with two T20 games at the Omtex Cricket Academy.

The 12-day training tour is helping the team fine-tune their skills ahead of the T20 World Cup in June in West Indies.