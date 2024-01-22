Monday 22 January 2024 @ 11pm

Cape Verde vs Egypt

Mozambique vs Ghana

Record champions Egypt and five-time winners Ghana face elimination from the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 if they fail to overcome Cape Verde and Mozambique respectively.

The Pharaohs are winless in their two games so far drawing against both Mozambique and Ghana and with two points, they sit in second place in group B but that could change if they fail to beat already qualified Mozambique and the other game produces a winner.

However, the seven-time African champions can qualify with a stalemate as long as the Mozambique-Ghana clash doesn’t produce a winner.

For the Black Stars who fell to Cape Verde 2-1 in their opener and twice threw away leads in the 2-2 draw with Egypt, a win is a must if they are to avoid early elimination.

Mozambique also have a chance if they beat Ghana as that will take them to four points.

However, they will hope Cape Verde with an unassailable lead in the group beats Mohamed Salah less Egypt.