Overview:
Defending champions Senegal maintained their 100 percent run in the tournament with a 2-0 win over Guinea at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro.
AFCON 2023 Group C (Round 3):
- Guinea 0-2 Senegal
- The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon
Cameroon overcame The Gambia 3-2 in a five-goal group C duel of 2023 AFCON at Stade Bouake on Tuesday evening.
Karl Louis Brilliant Toko Ekambi, James Gomez (own goal) and Christopher Wooh’s strike spurred the Indomitable Lions to a remarkable victory.
Ablie Jallow and Colley Ebrima were on target for The Gambia.
All the five goals in the game arrived in the second half. Ekambi gave Rigobert Song’s side the lead in the 561th minute.
Jallow of FC Metz replied for The Gambia in the 72nd minute before Young Boys’ Ebrima gave The Gambia the lead come the 85th minute.
Two minutes later, Sparta Prague’s Gomez diverted the ball into his own net as Cameroon fought back for the equalizer.
Cameroon won the game through Wooh’s header in injury time to qualify with 4 points, same as Guinea but the Indomitable Lions have a better goal difference.
Guinea will confirm their feat among the best third placed countries after all the group games on Wednesday.
Abdoulaye Seck and Illiman Ndiaye scored in the 61st and 90th minutes respectively.
The Lions of Terenga came to this match having already qualified to the round of 16.
They made it 9 out of 9 points with no goal conceded.
All Qualified countries so far:
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon (Group C) have all qualified to the round of 16.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
- South Africa 4-0 Namibia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
- Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
- Mozambique 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau