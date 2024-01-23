Overview: Defending champions Senegal maintained their 100 percent run in the tournament with a 2-0 win over Guinea at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro.

AFCON 2023 Group C (Round 3):

Guinea 0-2 Senegal

Senegal The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Cameroon overcame The Gambia 3-2 in a five-goal group C duel of 2023 AFCON at Stade Bouake on Tuesday evening.

Karl Louis Brilliant Toko Ekambi, James Gomez (own goal) and Christopher Wooh’s strike spurred the Indomitable Lions to a remarkable victory.

Ablie Jallow and Colley Ebrima were on target for The Gambia.

All the five goals in the game arrived in the second half. Ekambi gave Rigobert Song’s side the lead in the 561th minute.

Jallow of FC Metz replied for The Gambia in the 72nd minute before Young Boys’ Ebrima gave The Gambia the lead come the 85th minute.

Two minutes later, Sparta Prague’s Gomez diverted the ball into his own net as Cameroon fought back for the equalizer.

Cameroon won the game through Wooh’s header in injury time to qualify with 4 points, same as Guinea but the Indomitable Lions have a better goal difference.

Guinea will confirm their feat among the best third placed countries after all the group games on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Senegal maintained their 100 percent run in the tournament with a 2-0 win over Guinea at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro.

Abdoulaye Seck and Illiman Ndiaye scored in the 61st and 90th minutes respectively.

The Lions of Terenga came to this match having already qualified to the round of 16.

They made it 9 out of 9 points with no goal conceded.

All Qualified countries so far:

Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon (Group C) have all qualified to the round of 16.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Cameroon Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Ghana Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Egypt Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau