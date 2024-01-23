Tuesday January 23, 2024 – 11pm

Mauritania Vs Algeria – Stade de Bouaké

Angola vs Burkina Faso – Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro

Former African champions Algeria must beat minnows Mauritania in the final Group D game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament or else they get an early exit.

The Desert Foxes find themselves behind both Angola and Burkina Faso who face off in the other clash in the same group simultaneously.

Djamel Belmadi’s men have settled for stalemates in their last two games while Mauritania are on zero after two defeats.

However, a victory in this fixture would give them a slim chance of qualifying for the round of 16 for the first time in their history as one of the third best ranked sides.

Algeria won five of those six H2Hs (D1) and scored at least three goals in each win which understandably makes them hot favourites for this one.