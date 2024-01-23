Arua Hill has been omitted from the 2023/24 second round fixtures released by the Uganda Premier League secretariat on Tuesday January 23.

The Kongolo faced hardships in the first round and at one time raised only eight players for a match which they badly lost 7-1 away to Kitara with players citing poor welfare.

A host of them including captain Gaddafi Wahab and many others have since left the club in the ongoing transfer window.

“Arua Hill SC License has been withdrawn by the FUFA Club Licensing Committee subject to an appeal by the club,” read a statement on the fixtures.

Another club in trouble is Mbarara City who have asked to host matches elsewhere after Kakyeeka stadium failed to meet the standards.

However, no venue was included on their home fixtures as yet with a communication to be made later.

“Kakyeka Stadium hosting rights has been withdrawn by the FUFA Club Licensing Committee.”

The league resumes on February 01 with SC Villa hosting Maroons at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku and will end on May 18 with all teams in action save for current table leaders BUL FC.