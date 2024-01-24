Overview: Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D), Mali, South Africa (Group E) have all qualified so far to the round of 16.

AFCON 2023 Group E (Round 3):

Namibia 0-0 Mali

Mali South Africa 0-0 Tunisia

Mali and South Africa qualified to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday evening.

This followed two goal-less stalemates in the last group games in Pool F.

Neither Namibia nor Mali found the back of the net at the Stade Laurent Pokou (in San Pedro city).

Deon Hotto (Namibia) was named as the man of the match.

The same result was registered at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium between South Africa and Tunisia.

Themba Zwane (South Africa) was recognized as the most outstanding player in the match.

South African players celebrate at AFCON 2023 | Credit: CAF Media

That said, Mali topped the group (E) with 5 points. South Africa ended with 4 points.

Namibia has 4 points and has a chance to progress among the third placed teams.

Consequently, Tunisia was eliminated with just two points off three games.

All Qualified countries so far:

Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D), Mali, South Africa (Group E) have all qualified so far to the round of 16.

All Results So far:

Group F:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia

Zambia Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Tanzania Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E:

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Namibia Mali 1-1 Tunisia

Tunisia South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Group D:

Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Mauritania Algeria 1-1 Angola

Angola Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Angola Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Mauritania 1-0 Algeria

Group C:

Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Guinea Senegal 3-0 The Gambia

The Gambia Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Cameroon Guinea 2-1 The Gambia

The Gambia Guinea 0-2 Senegal

Senegal The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Group B:

Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Mozambique Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Cape Verde Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Mozambique Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Ghana Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Egypt Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Group A:

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau

Guinea Bissau Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau