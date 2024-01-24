Overview:
AFCON 2023 Group E (Round 3):
- Namibia 0-0 Mali
- South Africa 0-0 Tunisia
Mali and South Africa qualified to the round of 16 at the on-going AFCON 2023 in Cote D’Ivoire on Wednesday evening.
This followed two goal-less stalemates in the last group games in Pool F.
Neither Namibia nor Mali found the back of the net at the Stade Laurent Pokou (in San Pedro city).
Deon Hotto (Namibia) was named as the man of the match.
The same result was registered at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium between South Africa and Tunisia.
Themba Zwane (South Africa) was recognized as the most outstanding player in the match.
That said, Mali topped the group (E) with 5 points. South Africa ended with 4 points.
Namibia has 4 points and has a chance to progress among the third placed teams.
Consequently, Tunisia was eliminated with just two points off three games.
All Qualified countries so far:
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea (Group A), Cape Verde, Egypt (Group B), Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea (Group C), Angola, Mauritania (Group D), Mali, South Africa (Group E) have all qualified so far to the round of 16.
All Results So far:
Group F:
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-1 Zambia
- Morocco 3-0 Tanzania
- Morocco 1-1 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
- Zambia 1-1 Tanzania
Group E:
- Mali 2-0 South Africa
- Tunisia 0-1 Namibia
- Mali 1-1 Tunisia
- South Africa 4-0 Namibia
Group D:
- Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania
- Algeria 1-1 Angola
- Mauritania 2-3 Angola
- Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
- Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso
- Mauritania 1-0 Algeria
Group C:
- Cameroon 1-1 Guinea
- Senegal 3-0 The Gambia
- Senegal 3-1 Cameroon
- Guinea 2-1 The Gambia
- Guinea 0-2 Senegal
- The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon
Group B:
- Egypt 2-2 Mozambique
- Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde
- Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique
- Egypt 2-2 Ghana
- Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt
- Mozambique 2-2 Ghana
Group A:
- Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
- Cote D’Ivoire 2-0 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-1 Nigeria
- Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea Bissau
- Cote D’Ivoire 0-4 Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria 1-0 Guinea-Bissau