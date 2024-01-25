With the transfer window less than a week away from closing, Express FC has confirmed release of players.

These are defenders Denis Otim and Ashraf Mbaziira, goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto and forwards Sheif Batte and Jonathan Agoucha.

None of them commanded a starting place in the starting round Agoucha, Mbaziira, Otim and Batte making cameo appearances at the season start while Ssenkooto, former number one at SC Villa leaves without making his debut.

They join skipper Arthur Kiggundu who joined Kitara earlier and midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa who was recalled by parent club KCCA on loan.

The club is yet to confirm any arrivals but reports indicate they have signed Yasser Mugerwa and Karim Ndugwa among others.

The seven-time league champions ended the first round in 7th place with 25 points and are into the round of 64 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.