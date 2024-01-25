Thursday Results

Nsambya 3-0 Arua Hill

Busei 1-0 Maroons

SC Tawai 0-4 SC Villa

Northern Division FC 1-2 NEC

Dove FC 1-0 Kataka

Pajule Lions 1-0 UPDF

SC Villa are through to the round of 32 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after beating SC Tawai 4-0 in Dokolo on Thursday afternoon.

Charles Lwanga, Abasi Kyeyune, Elvis Ngonde and Aslam Ssemakula scored for Dusan Stonjanovic side with the Serb making six changes from the eleven that played the last match in the league.

NEC also made into the next round with a 2-0 win over Northern Division FC in Mbale.

Brian Kayanja and Marvin Kavuma scored in the second half to give Hussein Mbalangu’s men a deserved victory.

The two join fellow Premier League sides Wakiso Giants and KCCA who made it past the round of 64 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

However, that’s not the case with fellow top division sides Arua Hill, UPDF and Maroons who were stunned.

The Kongolo lost to Nsambya 3-0 with former KCCA and Express forward Michael Birungi on the brace.

Maroons fell to Busei FC 1-0 in Iganga while UPDF left Pajule bruised as they lost 1-0.

The trio join Mbarara City who fell to Synergy FC on Wednesday among the top division sides out at this stage.

Dove FC also ejected Fufa Big League side Kataka 1-0.

The competition continues throughout the weekend with more Premier League sides into action.