WestVille High School bowed out at the semi-final level of the 2024 USSSA Elite school in Jinja City.

The Fort Portal based school improved from last season’s quarter final hurdle, a feat that interests co-director Dr Amooti Mpuugu.

“Last year, we stopped at the quarter-final level. This year, we have improved until the semi-final. This is an element of progress” Dr Mpuugu stated.

On Friday; WestVille lost 0-3 to Jinja Progressive Academy at the Jinja College playground before falling 0-1 to Jinja Secondary School in the semi-final (Kakindu stadium).

Earlier on, they edged seasoned Standard High School Zzana 2-1 at the Jinja S.S playground.

Emmanuel Onyango and Mustafa Oloyo got the goals for WestVille High School whilst George Mweba scored the consolation for Standard High School Zzana via a well taken penalty.

Action between WestVille and JIPRA at Jinja College playground. JIPRA won 3-0 | Credit: David Isabirye

Preparatory championship:

The USSSA Elite schools’ championship is envisaged as a platform to prepare the different teams and players ahead of the upcoming competitions.

Dr Mpuugu strongly aligns to the aforementioned assertion as he readies for the USSSA competitions in 2024 right from the districts, zone and nationals.

“This tournament has helped us prepare as a unit. We are assembling a team and we have got the desired test (measure). We have benefited in a way or another” Dr Mpuugu adds.

As the tournament comes to the end, WestVille High School will play in the classification duel on Saturday like other schools as rivals JIPRA and Jinja SS face off in finale at Kakindu stadium.

Football aside, the tournament has also had other games as Basketball (3X3 and 5×5), Volleyball, Handball and Netball.

The tournament climaxes on Saturday, 27th January 2024.