Sunday January 28, 2024

Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara 8pm

After shocking big boys Ivory Coast and Nigeria to finish top of Group A, Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea in the round of 16 of the TotalEnergies Afcon aiming to continue their presence.

Juan Micha’s men beat the Elephants of Ivory Coast 4-0, drew 1-1 with Super Eagles of Nigeria and hit Guinea Bissau 4-2 to take top spot.

They will hope their hit man and captain Emilio Nsue is in fine form to continue his goal scoring streak as he leads the charts with five goals already this campaign.

In Guinea, they face a decent side despite claiming a spot in the round of 16 as one of the 3rd best placed teams after finishing third behind champions Senegal and Cameroon.

It was their inferior tally of just two goals throughout the group stage, including just one against last-placed Gambia (W 1-0), that saw them finish in third, albeit as the best-performing third-placed team on paper across the tournament.

Kabba Diawara’s charges had issues in respect to match bonuses and it’s reported that a training session leading up to this match was cancelled owing to the non-payment of promised qualification bonuses.

Key Stats

This will be the first competitive meeting between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea.

The Syli Nationale have been eliminated from the previous two Afcons at this stage.