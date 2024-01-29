Overview: Skateboarding is one of the games fully registered with the National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) with a prime objective of competing at the regional, continental and internationally recognized competitions as the Olympic Games.

The Uganda Skateboard stakeholders held a successful interactive professionalization workshop at Alliance France in Kamwokya, Kampala on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

This workshop entailed the game’s key pillar skateboarders, administrators, the media and well-wishers and it was intended to secure a clear professionalization path for the game as it develops and spreads wings in Uganda.

Skateboard players and officials pose for a group photo after the professionalization workshop

The key facilitators were Uganda Olympic Committee’s administrator Elijah Njawuzi and Moses Alysad Lubega, president of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

Njawuzi tackled pertinent matters leading to the pathway of professionalization for the sport in the box.

UOC administrator Elijah Njawuzi was one of the facilitators during the Skateboard workshop at Alliance France in Kamwokya, Kampala

Such included among other opportunities for professionalization (training and development programs, competitions like the galas and leagues, media & publicity, community engagement), Inclusivity and diversity, establishment of partnerships and collaborations and proper Governance structures (functional executive committees, secretariat, making a strategic plan, volunteer engagement and others.

“If the game of Skateboarding is to attain a great organic growth, there is need to organize the house in order and run the programs on a professional basis.” Njawuzi stated.

Moses Alysad Lubega wand Elijah Njawuzi during the Skateboard workshop

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Moses Alysad Lubega with his presentation

In his submission and presentation, the USPA president Lubega lauded the good programs that are being worked upon to ensure that the game of Skateboarding grows through leaps and bounds.

Particularly, he called for the continuous synergy between Skateboarding leaders, players and the media to promote the programs as well as the game in general.

The Skateboard professionalization workshop

Jackson Mubiru with the welcome remarks

A young female skateboarder with her submissions

“There is need for continued positive relations between the media and the Skateboard sport. This will further promote the sport and lure other willing stakeholders to join the bandwagon” Lubega revealed.

Different Skateboarders (male and female) of varying ages freely shared their ideas and suggestions on how to professionalize and run the game better.

“We achieved the objectives of this workshop. We thank the different stakeholders who sacrificed their precious time to come and add a brick to the system. We call upon more partners on board as we target full professionalization of Skateboarding in Uganda” Cynthia Kemigisha, General Secretary of Uganda Skateboarding Union noted.

Cynthia Kemigisa, the general secretary of Uganda Skateboard Union

Elijah Njawuzi and Cythnia Kemigisa during the Skateboard workshop

Jackson Mubiru (extreme left)

Jackson Mubiru, team leaders at Uganda Skateboarding Union was full of praise for the overwhelming turn-up from the Skateboarding family to grace this workshop that he envisages a step in the desire next direction.

A couple of resolutions and recommendations were passed upon which the Skateboarding sport ought to be run professionally.

A skateboarder with his submissions

General photo for the Skateboard players and officials at Alliance France