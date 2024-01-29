Overview: Guinea and DRC join Angola and Nigeria who had secured their quarter final slots on Saturday night.

AFCON 2023 (Round of 16):

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

Guinea Egypt ( (7) -1 (8) Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo Angola 3-0 Namibia

Namibia Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) qualified to the quarter finals of the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote D’Ivoire on Sunday night.

A last minute header by La Havre forward Mohamed Bayo won the game for Guinea over a 10-man Equatorial Guinea at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe.

Equatorial Guinea had been reduced to 10 men after Federico Bikoro’s red card in the 55th minute.

Talisman and captain for Equatorial Guinea Emilio Nsue Lopez missed a penalty in the 68th minute, much to the disappointment of their fans.

The second game on the day was between Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in San Pedro city.

DRC’s Yoane Wissa celebrates | Credit: CAF Media

Normal time ended 1-goal apiece before the additional 30 minutes also remained constant to push the match into post match shoot-outs that DRC won 8-7.

Elia Meschak gave DR Congo the lead on 37 minutes. Mostafa Mohamed brought the game level with a well drilled penalty on the stroke of half time.

Guinea and DRC join Angola and Nigeria who had secured their slots on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Angola overcame Namibia in a South African derby contest at the Stade Bouake during an ill-tempered match that had two red cards (one apiece).

Jacinto Muondo “Gelson” Dala scored a brace and Agostinho Cristovao “Mabululu” Paciencia added the third goal for Angola.

This game produced two red cards; the first to Angola goalkeeper Adilson Cipriano de Cruz (Neblu) who was sent off after 17 minutes.

The CD Primeiro de Agosto player committed a foul outside the goal area. Namibia was also reduced to 10 men after Lubeni Pombili Haukongo’s sending off in the 40th minute.

During the second round of 16 contest; Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola scored a brace; a goal in either half.

More Round of 16 Games:

The round of 16 continues on Monday, January 29, 2024 with yet another double header.

Two tournament dark horses Cape Verde and Mauritania will open the day at Stade Felix Houphouet in Boigny (8 PM).

This will be followed by a crunch tie between the reigning champions Senegal and the tournament hosts at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro (11 PM).