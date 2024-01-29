Overview: The Victoria Cup is an annual golf tournament between the national teams of Uganda and Kenya.

Victoria Cup 2023:

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) confirmed their final team for the upcoming 2023 Victoria Cup due at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala (31st January to 3rd February 2024).

The star studded team has the likes of John Lejirma, winner of the Uganda Open Amateur Golf Championship in 2020 at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Others include the vastly experienced Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Krisch Beiju and Danny Chelogoi.

John Lejirma follows flight of his ball in action | Credit: David Isabirye

Adel Balala is a member of Nyali Golf Club in Mombasa | Credit: David Isabirye

Last week, Uganda head coach Flavia Namakula named the final team of 10 players after the grueling qualifiers at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo are the players on team Uganda.

According to the team manager, Sam Kacungira, the captain of this team will be announced on 31st January 2024.

Schedule of events:

The official practice round will be on Wednesday, 31st January 2024, the same day as the flag raising ceremony.

Round one (Foursomes) and round two (Four balls, better ball) will be held on Thursday, 1st February 2024.

On Friday, 2nd February 2024 shall be round three (Foursomes) before round four on the same day for the four balls (better ball).

Round five will have the singles’ competition as well as the subsidiary event (stableford) before the closing ceremony.

About the Victoria Cup:

In 2022, the tournament returned after a two-year absence at Limuru club in Nairobi, Kenya with Kenya winning the tournament.

The 2023 edition was not held after a request from Kenya to postpone the event.

Teams’ composition:

Uganda: Joseph Reagan Akena, Ibrahim Bagalana, Amon Bwambale, Joseph Cwinya-ai, Joseph Kasozi, John Musimenta, Titus Okwong, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Elton Thembo

Kenya: John Lejirma, Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Dennis Maara, Ebill Omollo, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Krisch Beiju and Danny Chelogoi