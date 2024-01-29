Overview: Mutahi Kibugu, Greg Snow, Jastas “Pastor” Madoya and Erick Ooko all scored 4-under 68 gross for the joint lead at the Muthaiga leg of the Safari Tours.

The first round of the Safari Tours leg at Muthaiga golf club was played on Sunday, 28th January 2024.

After the opening 18 holes’ action, it was cut-throat competition at the leaderboard.

Four Kenyan professional golfers played 4-under 68 and were jointly tied in the first position.

Mutahi Kibugu, Greg Snow, Jastas “Pastor” Madoya and Erick Ooko all scored 68 gross.

Greg Snow is among the four players tied in first place

Two golfers Daniel Nduva (Kenya) and Celestine Nsanzuwera (Rwanda) played 3-under 69.

Fours returned 2-under 70, just two shots from the leading pack.

Kibugu Njoroge (Kenya), Frank Matilo (Kenya), Paulino Kasoma (Namibia) and Samuel Njoroge (Kenya) all scored 70 gross.

The best ranked Ugandans after round one were Phillip Kasozi and Ronald Rugumayo with level par (72).

Another Ugandan duo of Abraham Ainamani and Rodel Tadeo Gaita were 2-over 74.

Vincent “Araali” Byamukama (79), David Kamulindwa (80), the only female professional golfer Irene Nakalembe (81), Grace Kasango (87) and Ronaldo Otile (82) completed the opening round struggling.

Kasango was among the players who missed out on the round one cut. Others are Scottish Jack Holland, Richard Ainley, Nanji Shileen, Nelson Simwa, Johnny Limb, Ronald Otile and James Karanja.

The second round to make 36 holes’ action will be played on Monday, January 29, 2024 and the final cut to determine those who progress to round three and four will also be determined.

Muthaiga Leg (Safari Tours):

Leaderboard after 1st Round (18 Holes)

T1 – Mutahi Kibugu – 68

Greg Snow – 68

Jastas Madoya – 68

Erick Ooko – 68

T5 – Daniel Nduva – 69

Celestine Nsanzuwera – 69

T7 – Kibugu Njoroge – 70

Frank Matilo – 70

Paulino Kasoma – 70

Samuel Njoroge – 70