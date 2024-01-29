Soroti A from the Soroti Cricket Academy emerged winners of the U-18 Inter hub ladies tournament that concluded over the weekend in Gulu.

The tournament featured five teams from four different hubs, Soroti Cricket Academy had two teams in the tournament while the other sides came from East Enders in Jinja, Mukono Community and the hosts Northern Cricket Hub.

Soroti A was the dominant team throughout the tournament winning the tournament unbeaten, their sister side Soroti B was not far from them dropping just a single game to Northern Cricket Hub but they did enough to qualify and ensure that it was a Soroti affair in the final. Mukono Community and East Enders played in the playoff final with the team from Jinja coming out on top. Northern Cricket Hub who have barely spent two years playing hardball cricket showed very good application in their games and were rewarded for with a victory over Soroti.

We’ve successfully organized the first edition, providing a platform to showcase the ongoing efforts of all the Cricket Hubs in Uganda for UCA. Looking ahead, we’re aiming for an even bigger event next year to amplify opportunities for young talents. Additionally, the tournament serves as valuable preparation for the U19 Women’s national team, who are gearing up for a crucial qualifier event in August in Kigali. Development Officer Northern Region, Mutyagaba Grace

The tournament was meant to help the young girls prepare the U-19 girls for the World Cup Qualifiers that will be happening in August in Rwanda. At the last outing, Rwanda defeated Uganda in the semifinals enroute to their 1st World Cup appearance.

Tournament Awards

Player of the Series: Timong Patricia (Soroti Cricket Academy-A)

Best Batter: Mbwali Naume (Mukono Cricket Community) – 117 runs

Best Bowler: Ariago Michelle (Soroti Cricket Academy-B) – 7 wickets

Best Fielder: Apio Blessing Noeline (Soroti Cricket Academy-B) – 7 dismissals

Best Wicketkeeper: Akidi Suzan (Soroti Cricket Academy-B) – 9 dismissals