The rain made it impossible to have any cricket over the weekend as only two out of four games were able to be played.

Defending champions Aziz Damani lost points to Patidar in Entebbe while Ceylon Lions shared points with Wanderers at Budo. Both Damani and Ceylon Lions felt had done by the weather in games in which they were the clear favorites.

KICC and Kutchi Tigers were lucky to play a reduced game of 20 overs in which bowled out Kutchi Tigers for only 34 in all overs, which they easily chased in 6.3 overs.

KICC captain Hanumant Katkar led from the front with 3 wickets for only five runs in 1.3 overs.

Given that Damani dropped points in Entebbe the win for KICC means that they are in the driving seat right now as the remaining chasing part aims at them.

In Jinja, Damani and Premier played out a low scoring thriller. Premier was able to bowl out the youngsters for only 74 in 18 overs but Damani showed character when they defended the 74 runs removing Premier for only 33 runs giving Damani a 41 run win.

Back to back wins for Aziz Damani put them in a good place in Division 2 and are in contention for a promotion place.